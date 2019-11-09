HAMILTON — Carol Nadine (Gingerich-Moore) Munson, 89, went to her Lord Jesus on Nov. 7, 2019. She was born in Orth, Minnesota on Aug. 1, 1930. Carol had eight brothers and sisters. The family moved to Victor in the Bitterroot Valley when she was in the second grade and attended all remaining 11 years of school at the Victor Public School. She graduated in 1948 and several months later married G. John Moore. They had three daughters, Sandra, Patricia and Luanne, who all graduated from Victor High School. John and her lived in Victor all their married life participating in all community events. John joined the Masonic Lodge in July 1951 and she was initiated into Naomi Chapter of the Eastern Star later that year. They were later divorced and she then married Gayle Munson.
The highlight of her high school years was her Senior year when her sister Helen and her won the state all-class tennis doubles tournament and she also received a silver medal for singles. They did this with no coach, no tennis outfit, no tennis shoes and her sister had to borrow a racquet and they had to beg a ride from the coach of the track team.
She was preceded in death by her husbands John Moore and Gayle Munson, her parents Carl and Nellie Gingerich and her siblings, Ernie Gingerich, Norman Gingerich, Hazel Stroud, Ray Gingerich, Dale (Gail) Gingerich, Helen Bartlett, Donnie Gingerich, and daughter Luanne Moore Bauman.
Survivors include daughters Sandy Pettit, Patte (Al) Widdifield and son-in-law Steve Bauman. She is also survived by grandchildren Monica (Todd Johnson) Morlock and Lucas (Toni) Bauman along with great-grandchildren Kayla Johnson, Kennedi Bauman, Raigan Bauman and sister Irene Brown.
She loved to read, knit and work in her flower garden. Gayle and her made many trips, traveling to New Zealand, Hawaii, Mexico, the Eastern coast for fall colors, Amish Country and Washington D.C. They also took three cross-county trips on Amtrak, which she thoroughly enjoyed. They also enjoyed trips around our beautiful state every year getting to know Montana better.
She felt very fortunate to have been closely associated with the men and women who were families of the founding fathers of Victor. All those who were members and good friends are gone now, but she never forgot them and their place in her life.
Growing up in the beautiful Bitterroot Valley was a wonderful experience. Watching the sun rise over the Sapphire Mountains and go down behind the Rocky Mountains was a blessing. She felt fortunate to have been part of the last of the “Greatest Generation.” Although her family was poor, they were all honest, hard working men and women. They grew up without electricity, running water, bathrooms, pampers, telephones, microwaves, etc. — they did without or made do. Great strides have been made in the medicine field and in electronics and she enjoyed many of those modern day inventions and conveniences.
She will always be loved and deeply missed.
A memorial service will be held at Monday, Nov. 11, 2019m at 11 a.m. at the Victor Cemetery. A reception to follow at Barbara Jean Stephani’s, 2761 Whites Lane, Victor following the service.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorials in Carol’s name to:
Naomi Chapter of the Eastern Star
c/o Syble Rudd, Treasurer
1294 Crestview Lane
Victor, MT 59875
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at whitesittfuneralhome.com.