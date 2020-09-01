× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

KIRKLAND, Washington — Carol Wilson Overcast, 80, passed away peacefully on Aug. 25, 2020, in Kirkland, Washington, after bravely coping with multiple and insurmountable medical problems. Carol was born in 1940 to Adrian and Angela Wilson and was raised in Missoula where she graduated from St. Francis Grade School, Sacred Heart Academy, and St. Patrick’s School of Nursing.

Carol married Louis Overcast in 1963. They first lived in Missoula, but eventually moved to Yakima, Washington; Salmon, Idaho; and Everett, Washington. Carol enjoyed working as a public health nurse in both Yakima and Seattle.

Carol is survived by Louis and their sons, Eric and Randy (Denise); grandchildren Jordan and Marissa; and great granddaughter Adelia. She was well-loved by her siblings Barbara Gorsh (Joe), Dean, Lynnette Ludviksen (Jon), Larry aka Willie, Donald and Charmaine (TJ Voss). Carol is also survived by many special cousins and her dear friend and tireless advocate, Cindy Granard.

In person and virtual services along with burial will be Friday, Sept. 4 at Evergreen Cemetery in Everett, Washington. A celebration of life will be held in Missoula at a later date.