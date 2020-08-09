MISSOULA — Carole Irene Clark Preston, 78, of Stevensville, passed away on July 30, 2020 in Missoula. Carole was born to Thomas and Irene Clark of Missoula on Nov. 14, 1941. The Clark family moved to their Blackfoot ranch above Bonner in 1953. Carole graduated from Sentinel High School in 1959 and married Gary Preston in September 1960. They moved to their ranch north of Stevensville in 1964.