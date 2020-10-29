Carolee Kambich Fifield

BUTTE — June 28, 1938 - October 22, 2020

Carolee (Gramma Carol) Fifield of Glen, died of natural causes at her residence in Butte. Carol was born in Dillon, the oldest of two children born to Carl and Frances Kambich. Carol grew up on the family ranch near Glen, attending high school in Dillon. An exceptional student, Carol was an FHA member through high school serving as Treasurer and President her junior and senior years. She was a Girl’s State delegate, Honor Society member and Secretary of the BCHS senior class of 1956.

Following high school, Carol attended Western MT College for three years before earning a bachelor’s degree in Home Economics and Elementary Education from Montana State University.

Carol met her first husband William J. Fogarty of Butte while attending MSU, the couple had three children together. The two divorced in 1973 and Carol and her children returned to the family ranch after stints in Red Bluff and Fresno, California. Carol married Norman Fifield in 1974. Norman worked for the US Forest Service in Wise River and brought two sons to the marriage.