Carolee Kambich Fifield

BUTTE — June 28, 1938 - October 22, 2020
Carolee (Gramma Carol) Fifield of Glen, died of natural causes at her residence in Butte. Carol was born in Dillon, the oldest of two children born to Carl and Frances Kambich. Carol grew up on the family ranch near Glen, attending high school in Dillon. An exceptional student, Carol was an FHA member through high school serving as Treasurer and President her junior and senior years. She was a Girl’s State delegate, Honor Society member and Secretary of the BCHS senior class of 1956.
Following high school, Carol attended Western MT College for three years before earning a bachelor’s degree in Home Economics and Elementary Education from Montana State University.
Carol met her first husband William J. Fogarty of Butte while attending MSU, the couple had three children together. The two divorced in 1973 and Carol and her children returned to the family ranch after stints in Red Bluff and Fresno, California. Carol married Norman Fifield in 1974. Norman worked for the US Forest Service in Wise River and brought two sons to the marriage.
In addition to time spent raising her family and helping on the ranch, Carol enjoyed a long career working for the US Postal Service. She held part-time positions in the Glen and Melrose before being named Postmaster in Melrose in 1990, a position she proudly held for over 24 years.
Carol had many talents and interests including homemaking, gardening, taking rides in the country (Brownes Bridge and Lake were her favorites), teaching her grandchildren to drive, hosting family events, accompanying her daughter Michelle to horse events, providing for her beloved bluebirds, and always giving generously to others. Carol spent many a day sitting at her favorite picnic table at Brownes Bridge while praying to St. Jude whenever anyone was in need. She was especially proud of the oasis she and Norman built within the “sea of sage” that surrounded her home near Glen.
She was preceded in death by her parents Carl and Francis Kambich, husband Norman Fifield, brother Carl Donald Kambich and stepson Brett Fifield.
Survivors include her children Lori (Ken) McArthur of Choteau, William (Colleene) Fogarty of Butte, Michelle (Gene) of Florence and stepson David (Jean) of North Pole, Alaska, grandchildren AJ (Gina) McArthur, Brittnie (Ken) Herbst, Joe Fogarty, Erin Fogarty, Maggie Fogarty, Christina (Tim) Wegner, Paul (Bre) Morris, Madison Morris, Alysia (Keith) Harmon, Macala Fifield, Brett (Rebecca)Fifield, Great-Grandchildren Wyatt Fifield, Jordyn and Kendall Herbst, Olin McArthur, Piper Morris, and Makenzie and Lucy Wegner.
The family wishes to extend sincere thanks to the staff at The Springs Assisted Living in Butte, A-Plus Health Care (Katrina was mom’s rock), and Frontier Hospice for the exceptional care they extended. A special thanks to the many friends and relatives that took time to send cards, stop by, and check on our mother.
Cremation has taken place. In accordance with Carol’s wishes, a celebration of her life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Frontier Hospice, or the charity of the donor’s choice.
Please visit buttefuneralhome.com to offer a condolence or share a memory of Carolee. Axelson Funeral and Cremation Services has been privileged to care for Carolee and her family.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.