Caroline Ann Allen

Caroline (Carol) Ann Allen

Caroline (Carol) Ann Allen, 83, of Stevensville, passed away peacefully on February 25, 2021, of natural causes. She was born September 5, 1937, to Harry and Della Jacky and was raised in Missoula by her grandmother, Caroline Jacky, after whom she was named. Carol was the last member of the Jacky family which has historical roots in Montana. Her grandfather, Valentine Jacky, who died when Carol was very young, owned Jacky Harness Shop in the 1890s in the Philipsburg Historic District where the Sapphire Gallery is now located. He later moved his shop to downtown Missoula. Carol had two brothers, Jerry and Val Hopkins, who were adopted at a young age, and it brought her joy to visit with Val a couple of years ago.

After graduating from Missoula County High School, Carol married S.F.C. Charles G. (Gerry) Allen who was stationed at Fort Missoula in the U.S. Army. They were soon reassigned to Germany where three of their children were born - Jeff, Kevin and Lorene. Mark was born after they returned to Missoula, and a baby girl, Nadine, sadly passed away soon after birth. Gerry and Carol later divorced.