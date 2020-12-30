MISSOULA - “With my love once more and together, we’re on the road again.”

Caroline Irene Brotzman passed away in her home Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020.

Caroline was a woman who loved her family dearly, enjoyed helping others, and was always on the go. She touched many lives in her 89 years of life.

There are so many good memories of Caroline to share.

She and her belated husband, Henry, would travel in the summers to see their kids and grandkids. Every year around the holidays, she’d bake like crazy to send goody boxes to family and friends. We all had our favorite cookie or sweet, and it always felt like she’d make it just for us. She baked more than just sweets, too. Her noodles, croissants and bread were wonderful.

Caroline kept busy and had very little time for hobbies. She enjoyed playing pinochle but there were two things she loved to do more.

She loved to garden. She was always growing flowers, roses in particular, outside. Inside, she had Christmas cactuses and a special type of African violet she was given a start off on from some dear friends.