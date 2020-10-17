 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Caroline Joyce “Carol” Israel

Caroline Joyce “Carol” Israel

{{featured_button_text}}
Israel

Israel

MISSOULA — Caroline Joyce “Carol” Israel, born Dec. 4, 1931, passed from this world on Oct. 14, 2020. She was 88 years old.

Her passion was teaching Genealogy at the Mormon Church and indexing for the library. She was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution and proud of her heritage.

In 1948, she married Larry and they had three children, Larry Keith, James Dean and Laurie JoAnn. She is survived by James Dean (Rhondie) Israel and Laurie (Ralph) Rambo and her special daughter, Lana Nelson who was also a huge part of her life. She also leaves behind nine grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren and three great great-grandchildren.

I’m so glad you’re with dad again.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Garden City Funeral Home in Missoula.

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News