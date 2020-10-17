MISSOULA — Caroline Joyce “Carol” Israel, born Dec. 4, 1931, passed from this world on Oct. 14, 2020. She was 88 years old.

Her passion was teaching Genealogy at the Mormon Church and indexing for the library. She was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution and proud of her heritage.

In 1948, she married Larry and they had three children, Larry Keith, James Dean and Laurie JoAnn. She is survived by James Dean (Rhondie) Israel and Laurie (Ralph) Rambo and her special daughter, Lana Nelson who was also a huge part of her life. She also leaves behind nine grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren and three great great-grandchildren.

I’m so glad you’re with dad again.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Garden City Funeral Home in Missoula.