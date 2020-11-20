MISSOULA — Carolyn Eve Stauduhar, age 99, passed away at Riverside Health Care of Missoula under the care of Partners in Home Care Hospice, Nov. 18, 2020. Carolyn was a devoted Catholic convert who grew up on the East Side of Butte. Her mother Amanda Curtis and her half sister Ida Curtis immigrated from England in 1905. Her mother married Orin Robbins in 1915 and Carolyn was born in Dillon on Aug. 15, 1921, to Orin and Amanda. Soon after the family gave up prospecting the Dillon area to make a living in the Butte mines. She was the middle child to brothers Charles and Ray. They all attended school in Butte through high school.

Carolyn was married to Louis Calcaterra in 1941 and had one child, Joe. They divorced in 1942. In the years that followed she was a single mom working at Hennesy’s Department Store in women’s clothing and taking care of her son. She met Peter Stauduhar at one of the popular Saturday night dances in Butte, but turned down a ride home. They soon began dating and danced for the next 52 years.