CLINTON — Carolyn H. Chase, 73, Clinton, passed away July 28, 2020, surrounded by loved ones.

Carolyn was born Jan. 28, 1947, in Ft. Benton. She was the oldest of three children born to Kathleen and Einer Holm following his return from Europe after World War II.

Growing up in Ft. Benton, Carolyn excelled in math and science and was recognized for her scholastic efforts numerous times. She served as her high school valedictorian. Carolyn also studied piano, clarinet, and bassoon.

She attended the University of Montana, majoring in mathematics. Carolyn graduated in 1969 and pursued her graduate degree in the same field the following two years.

During her freshman year of college, Carolyn was set up on a date by a mutual friend with Alfred Chase. He was impressed by her intelligence and wit soon after they met. She became his bride three years later in 1968. They built a home outside Clinton in 1976 where they raised their four daughters. Alfred and Carolyn celebrated their 52nd anniversary in June.