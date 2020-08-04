CLINTON — Carolyn H. Chase, 73, Clinton, passed away July 28, 2020, surrounded by loved ones.
Carolyn was born Jan. 28, 1947, in Ft. Benton. She was the oldest of three children born to Kathleen and Einer Holm following his return from Europe after World War II.
Growing up in Ft. Benton, Carolyn excelled in math and science and was recognized for her scholastic efforts numerous times. She served as her high school valedictorian. Carolyn also studied piano, clarinet, and bassoon.
She attended the University of Montana, majoring in mathematics. Carolyn graduated in 1969 and pursued her graduate degree in the same field the following two years.
During her freshman year of college, Carolyn was set up on a date by a mutual friend with Alfred Chase. He was impressed by her intelligence and wit soon after they met. She became his bride three years later in 1968. They built a home outside Clinton in 1976 where they raised their four daughters. Alfred and Carolyn celebrated their 52nd anniversary in June.
Carolyn began her professional career working for two summers at the U.S. Forest Service Northern Region Fire and Aviation Management. In 1978, she was hired as a mathematician at the lntermountain Fire Sciences Laboratory in Missoula. She was a member of their fire behavior research work unit until her retirement in 2008.
She enjoyed knitting, quilting, gardening, and other fine arts. Carolyn could often be found enjoying a game of solitaire or solving Sudoku puzzles when not trying out new recipes.
She was preceded in death by her parents. Carolyn is survived by husband, Alfred, daughters, Fern Strahan (Sean) Huber Heights, Ohio; Lynn Bergman (Clay) Chattaroy, Washington; Laura Vaughan, Columbia, South Carolina; and Rebecca Wallace (Kurtis), Lolo. In addition, she is survived by sister, Clarice Holm, Saginaw, Michigan; brother, Darrell Holm (Anne), Billings; and several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and extended family members.
The family would like to thank Dr. Linda M. Ries and her team at Montana Cancer Center, Jennifer and Ryan Shepherd, and Frontier Hospice, particularly David Andrew, for their support.
A celebration of life gathering will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Carolyn’s honor at METAvivor.org or mailed to METAvivor, Inc., 1783 Forest Dr. #184, Annapolis, MD, 21401.
