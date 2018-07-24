BELLEVUE, Washington — On July 16, 2018, Carolyn Marie Palmer went to see Jesus face to face. She passed away at Overlake Hospital in Bellevue, Washington, after a courageous battle with metastatic lung cancer.
Carolyn was born on June 10, 1933, to Emil & Martha Kost in Linton, North Dakota. She moved to Missoula when she was 10 years old. She attended Whittier School where she became a cheerleader. She has friends that survive her to this day that served in that role right along with her. She attended Missoula County High School where she graduated “with honor” according to her son.
Her very first job as a young girl was working for Hughes Gardens in Missoula, bunching vegetables. On exceptionally hot, sunny days, she was always sure to remind all of us kids to make sure to seek shade and hydration because of a sunstroke she experienced while working in those very gardens. Every time the temperatures soar, that story continues to play like a seasonal tape in our heads.
During and after high school, Carolyn and her eldest sister Marcy worked as operators for the telephone company. Once they got the line connected, they never put the phone down for the remainder of their lives. Between the three sisters - Marcy, Elaine and Carolyn, there was nary a day that they weren’t in touch either by phone, lunching at JB’s or Lindy’s or discussing where the best sales were.
Carolyn worked for Brownies In & Out, Taco Time and The Kiddie Shop. She helped friends and clients alike with many interior design consultations - which she enjoyed immeasurably. She became lifetime friends with many of her coworkers. She delighted in working with the public.
In the fall of 1953, Carolyn met David Palmer. It was a ’51 Ford Victoria with twin pipes and clear visors that first caught her attention, then of course, it was the smile and the dimples. They were later married on Valentine’s Day 1955. They celebrated their 63rd wedding anniversary in February 2018.
Carolyn had three children, Brenda “Cookie” Strysko, Jack Palmer and Heather Palmer. Mom raised her children by sharing her strong faith and unwavering belief in Jesus. We could not be more grateful to her and our Pops for their genuine example.
Carolyn always had a warm greeting for friends and strangers alike. She had two longstanding signatures. First, her extended and embellished version of the Happy Birthday song, personally sung to you over the phone on your birthday (or hilariously/head-scratchingly making you hang up so that she could give you the bonus voicemail version)- all with extra choruses and "yoo hoo's". Second, tracing an outline in the shape of a heart in the palm of your hand to remind you that she loved you, and noting that the outline would be there forever. These are both little treasure seeds she left behind for us.
Carolyn was known for her knack of interior design and bridal consultation. She absolutely loved planning for parties and executed the decorating with precision. She had an affinity for pink and adored all things with hearts. She loved music and would never shy away from a little hijinks or a shenanigan or two, from time to time. She sought fun and greatly enjoyed a good laugh.
She was noted to be very dangerous at the Mercantile end-of-the-month sale. We believe this is where the statement “Palmers never quit” came from. It comes as no surprise that Herberger’s announced they were going out business as soon as she moved from Missoula to the Seattle area.
Carolyn was the last of her siblings remaining. She was preceded in death by her parents, Emil and Martha Kost, sister Elaine Sandgren, sister Marcy Powell, brother-in-law Bob Powell, brother Wayne Kost, brother Don Kost, mother-in-law Chloye Palmer, father-in-law Melvin "Mike" Palmer, sister-in-law Arline Everard, brother-in-law Wilfred Everard and brother-in-law Don Palmer.
She is survived by her husband David Palmer, Renton, WA; sister-in-law Thelma Palmer, Missoula; brother-in-law David Sandgren, Missoula; sister-in-law Sherry Kost, Missoula; daughter Cookie Strysko (Jim), Wilmington, Vermont; son Jack Palmer (Stacie), Missoula; daughter Heather Palmer, Renton, Washington. Grandchildren David Strysko (Elizabeth), Britni Palmer, Jonathan Strysko (Colleen), Jackson Palmer (Keenan), Christiana Strysko. Great Grandchildren Davidson, Alexander & Lily-James Strysko, Layla Palmer, Nissi-Marie & Isabelle Strysko, Ryder Palmer. Carolyn’s many treasured nieces and nephews and precious great nieces and great nephews all survive her. You all truly meant the world to her. A special thank you to all of her dear, dear friends that maintained life-long support to her and we extend our sincere gratitude to the Overlake Hospital Oncology staff.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, July 27 at Christian Life Center, 3801 Russell. Reception to follow.