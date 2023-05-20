Carter Alvin Collins

07/11/2011 – 05/13/2023

On May 13th, Carter beat us home unexpectedly. Our young son blasted out of here just like he came into this world-through a hail of prayers, Love and support, all the likes of which we could have never foreseen.

Carter was born in Bozeman, Montana at Bozeman Deaconess Hospital. Soon after, Carter would begin his life-long journey through the medical system, with his amazing mother Amanda packing him around to every necessary appointment needed to try and better his temporary stay here on this earth. Carter passed away unexpectedly in Salt Lake City, Utah while under the loving care of the staff at Primary Childrens Hospital.

Carter did not get to become a Mechanic, a Welder, or a Logger. No, chances are this young man was never going to participate in any of these fields of industry due, in part, to his special needs associated with Prader-Willi Syndrome.

Carter was blessed though, with being a professional.

A professional comedy act he was. Always doing whatever it took for a laugh, and especially watch out if he started in with the laughter. It was completely contagious, and there was no known cure…...until it was time for bed. It was at this point when Carter would shift gears and begin his evening career as a professional politician, always negotiating with his mother and his siblings, for the best deal to get out of cleaning up his many impartial decks of playing cards, or the multiple pieces of professional art that he had drawn up that day. Pick up your Lite Brites Carter.

Carter could sing like a bird and it would bring a tear to your eye every time. He danced with moves that were out of this world. Carter absolutely loved going to church, it was his time to socialize and see how many treats he could con out of the congregation before mom and dad found out. Carter would bow his head in prayer with his family and one of the few words he could say was Jesus. He said more with his limited vocabulary than most ever will with a mouthful over their lifetime. And there was never a bigger heart than his that we have ever been graced with.

Carter is survived by his parents, Brett and Amanda Collins of Sula; 2 brothers, Montana and Virgil Collins of Sula; his sister, Haylee Collins of Sula; grandparents, Roger and Tracie Collins of Corvallis and Danny and Susie Tadewald of Van Tassell, WY; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and other relatives. Carter was preceded in death by Diane "Nana" Tadewald and Nadine "Granny" Johnson.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, May 25, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at the Sula Clubhouse in Sula, MT with private family burial to follow at the Sula Cemetery. There will be a reception following the services at the clubhouse. Condolences may be left for the family at www.dalyleachchapel.com.

You were a gift from God Carter. A blessing to your family and anyone that was ever in your presence. We Love You Son.