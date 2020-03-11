MISSOULA — Casey “Freckles” Scott McCampbell passed away on Thursday, March 5, 2020, at the age of 23.

Casey and his twin sister Kayla, were born on Aug. 29, 1996 in Missoula to Kim and Kimberlee McCampbell. Growing up, as twins, they were inseparable, fiercely protective of each other and always cherished their special bond. Casey graduated from Big Sky High School in 2015. While at Big Sky, he enjoyed playing soccer and spending his free time with his friends outdoors.

He went on to study at Montana State University, where he found that he had more interests outside the classroom, and later moved back to Missoula to be closer to his family. He was a talented woodworker and welder, and created many gifts for his family, that will be forever cherished.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-839-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Casey enjoyed golf, and was an avid skier, both on snow, water and on his jet ski. He also enjoyed riding his motorcycle, which he had learned to do during summers spent with his Grandpa McCampbell at the cabin on Painted Rocks Lake. Many hours were spent there boating, skiing, playing games, and sitting around the bonfire. Uncle Casey had a unique bond with his brother’s girls “P” and “Jo Jo” who absolutely adored all the attention he bestowed upon them, and in his eyes they could do no wrong.