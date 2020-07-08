MISSOULA — Casper “Cap” Veitenheimer, 90, of Missoula passed away Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at Valley View Estates in Hamilton. Arrangements are pending at this time and are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.
Casper “Cap” Veitenheimer, was born May 11, 1930, in Glen Ullin, North Dakota, to Leo and Emma (Senn) Veitenheimer. The family moved from Glen Ullin to Stevensville in 1935, where his folks owned a farm. In 1945, they moved to Missoula. Cap attended High School in Stevensville and in Missoula. Cap was united in marriage with Alice (Zarling) Veitenheimer on Dec. 12, 1958.
Cap worked on the Northern Pacific Railroad, worked for Turmel Motors (Turmel-DeMarois) as a mechanic for 13 years. He finished the last 25 years of his career with the U.S. Forest Service as a mechanic. After he retired in 1990, he opened a small engine repair shop at his home. Casper was a loyal husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend who will be missed by all who knew him.
Cap is survived by his son, Bob (Helen) Veitenheimer of Milton-Freewater, Oregon; son-in-law, Rik Johnson; grandchildren, Bryce Johnson; Robbie Veitenheimer, Kim Veitenheimer and Danielle Veitenheimer; great grandchildren, Trevor Johnson; Peyton, Destini, Afton, J.J., Mason and Logan Veitenheimer; brother, James (Carol) Veitenheimer of Spokane, Washington; nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Alice Veitenheimer; daughter, Debra Johnson in 2017; brothers, Victor (Gail) Veitenheimer; Joe Veitenheimer; Bill Veitenheimer; sisters, Lena Rose and Eleanor Veitenheimer.
