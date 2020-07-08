× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MISSOULA — Casper “Cap” Veitenheimer, 90, of Missoula passed away Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at Valley View Estates in Hamilton. Arrangements are pending at this time and are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.

Casper “Cap” Veitenheimer, was born May 11, 1930, in Glen Ullin, North Dakota, to Leo and Emma (Senn) Veitenheimer. The family moved from Glen Ullin to Stevensville in 1935, where his folks owned a farm. In 1945, they moved to Missoula. Cap attended High School in Stevensville and in Missoula. Cap was united in marriage with Alice (Zarling) Veitenheimer on Dec. 12, 1958.

Cap worked on the Northern Pacific Railroad, worked for Turmel Motors (Turmel-DeMarois) as a mechanic for 13 years. He finished the last 25 years of his career with the U.S. Forest Service as a mechanic. After he retired in 1990, he opened a small engine repair shop at his home. Casper was a loyal husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend who will be missed by all who knew him.