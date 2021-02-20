Catherine Ann Schwend

Catherine Ann Schwend, age 89, passed away on February 12. Her rich life ended in her Sheridan, Montana home after a courageous battle against cancer. In her final weeks she was surrounded by many family members and friends. She was a strong personality with a kind heart and a conspiratorial smile, and was dearly loved by those who knew her.

Catherine was born in East Helena, Montana in the midst of the Great Depression. Even in her final days she accurately recounted hardships and friendships formed during this difficult time in American history. In 1933 at the age of two she became an orphan when her parents were killed in an accident. She was raised by her grandmother and grandfather, who had immigrated to East Helena from Austria. Her Grandmother, Caroline Petek, was a frequent topic of her conversation and she looked upon her grandparents with great adoration.

Catherine graduated from Helena High in 1949. Soon after her graduation she met her future husband Harold (Hal) Schwend. The couple married and moved to Missoula where they raised their three children. Weekends as a family were spent fishing on Rock Creek or adventuring in Montana's great outdoors and these remained some of Catherine's cherished memories.