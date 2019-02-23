POLSON — Catherine (Cathy) Marie Corrigan left us suddenly and too soon on Feb. 18, 2019, to be with family who had gone on before her. Cathy was born April 16, 1951, in Missoula to William Gordon Wilson and Shirley May Wilson (Goplin). The family lived in Charlo and Polson during their growing years.
Cathy met the love of her life Michael “Mike” Lee Corrigan at 14 and they dated throughout high school, beginning a union lasting 54 beautiful years. Mike refused to marry Cathy until she got her driver’s license so they finally married on June 28, 1970. Their first handsome son Shawn Corrigan was born Oct. 1, 1973. They relocated to central Montana where Bryan Corrigan joined the family on May 3, 1977. While living briefly in Idaho, soft spoken, easy to talk to Bill Corrigan entered the world on September 25, 1980. In 1983, they followed their hearts and returned home to Polson to raise their family. Cathy and Mike were surprised but gratified to welcome Dale Ramesar as the fourth son to the family in 2003. Over the years, Cathy and Mike were blessed with numerous grandchildren who were the center of their world.
Those reading this knew the home on 11th Avenue was home to many. Cathy loved to cook, and the door was always open to welcome anyone who stopped by for warmth, laughter and food. She was a cooking show fanatic and read cookbooks like novels.
Cathy was dedicated to service to her community. She ran a child day care center for over 25 years after which she worked at the Sports Page as a “bouncer” known as Mama Corrigan. She finished her career as the nutritionist at the Polson Senior Center, where she worked side-by-side with her dear friend Jo Durand.
Many memories were created at their home away from home known as the “Lake Cabin.” Cathy watched her children and grandchildren learn to swim, hosted countless BBQs, and welcomed the local boaters. They all lived for summers at the cabin. Cathy was an avid football fan and loved the “Griz” and “Raiders.” She supported her children and grandchildren throughout their various sporting events. Some of her favorite pastimes included Sunday drives with her husband, especially going through the Bison range. Cathy was an expert cook and if you were in her kitchen she was IN CHARGE — we called her the cruise director.
Cathy is preceded in death by her parents Gordon and Shirley Wilson, mother- and father-in-law Bertie and Don Corrigan; her granddaughters Madison Lee and Aunika Katelyn Corrigan; her grand-puppy Leo.
Cathy is survived by husband Mike of 49 years, at the family home; her sons Shawn and Brandy Corrigan, Bryan and Cathleen Corrigan, Bill and Tracee Corrigan, Dale and Mandy Ramesar; her grandchildren Dylan, Cheyanne, Shelby, Austin, Michael, Mariah, Mason, Mackinly, Paige, Max, and Merick; her 10 grand-fur doggies, her great-grandchildren Dean and AJ; her siblings Karen Ratcliff, Jim and Fran Wilson and Mike and Tracy Wilson.
Cathy was a warm and wonderful person known throughout the community for her beautiful smile and open heart. She will be sorely missed by her family and the many friends who loved her dearly. Cathy will be forever in our lives.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Polson Senior Center or a charity of your choosing.
Arrangements by Foster Funeral Home & Crematory in St. Ignatius.