Catherine Ellen Owens

DEER LODGE — On Monday, March 2, 2020, Catherine Ellen Chussler Owens, 91, passed away at home from heart conditions. She was born July 15, 1928 in Jamaica, South Long Island, New York, to Margaret (O’Neill) and Joseph Walter Chussler. Her older sister Peggy, brother John, and younger sister Theresa were all deceased before 1989.

In 1940 the family moved to Elizabeth, New Jersey, where she graduated from Blessed Sacrament grade school, and from Battin High School in 1945.

After receiving a full-tuition scholarship from Rider College (now University) in Trenton, New Jersey she graduated cum laude with a B.S. in Journalism and a minor in business. By attending college all year she graduated in Aug., 1948 when she was 20. Besides being editor of the college weekly, Rider News, she worked at Goldberg’s Department Store in the credit department her entire time in college.

After graduation she worked on a weekly newspaper in Union, New Jersey, and answered an ad for a reporter for a weekly newspaper that didn’t say where. The ad was for the Silver State Post in Deer Lodge, where her new life began on May 23, 1949. In 1950 she met a new Deer Lodge pharmacist, Frank Owens. He was persistent and they were married Dec. 30, 1950 in Elizabeth, New Jersey, and then returned to Deer Lodge. Frank passed away Sept. 10, 2011, after almost 61 years of marriage.

