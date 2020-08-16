SAN ANTONIO — Catherine O’Neil Bell (Katie) died on August 9, 2020 in San Antonio, Texas. Katie was born on July 4, 1923 in Calumet, Michigan (on the “south shore of Lake Superior” as she liked to tell everyone), the first child of James O’Neil and Katherine Torreano O’Neil. She was joined two years later by her sister Marion who always wondered why there were fireworks, parades, and picnics on Catherine’s birthday, but not hers!

While working a summer job at the Keweenaw Country Club she briefly met John Frederick Bell (Fritz) who had been doing research on Isle Royal (he was an MD- PhD virologist). They met again later at a wedding and that began a long-distance courtship culminating in their marriage May 3, 1947. Their first home was in Bethesda, Maryland where Fritz, a commissioned officer in the USPHS, began work at the National Institutes of Health. Their son Michael was born in Bethesda. In 1949 they moved to Hamilton, where Fritz continued his research at the Rocky Mountain Laboratory. Their daughter Martha was born there in 1951. Katie was very involved in her community. She was a club-champion golfer, a skier, a member of the League of Women Voters (serving a full term as Secretary of the Montana State chapter), the Ravalli County Democratic Women and St. Francis Parish (where she was the first elected president of the Parish Council). She also loved the travel that Fritz’s work offered them. They especially enjoyed their assignments in Argentina and Kenya.