MISSOULA - Celia (Cy) Diane Linsted 80, Missoula, was diagnosed with cancer on July 22, 2019. After a brief, hard fought battle, she passed away Aug. 3, 2019.
She met our Dad (Robert Walter Linsted) in Billings and they married on April 5, 1959. Pamela Rae was born in 1959, Vicky Beth 1961, and Douglas Robert 1967. Mom is a Grama to Doug & Berta Linsted’s kids (Andie, Riley and Blake) Vicky & Bill Dougherty’s kids (Kyle & Megan) and Pam Tagliareni’s kids (Mike, Paul and Beth)
We had many memorable celebrations with special drinks and snacks. Her favorite holiday was Christmas Eve with our Swedish traditions from our Dads’ side. She also enjoyed spending time at her families’ place on the Stillwater River. Mom was very active in her Swedish group (Vasa) and her church (Immanuel Lutheran).
We are going to miss the “Lead Swede’s” wife and her sharp memory that was with her til the very end.
Memorial service will be Sat. Aug. 10, 2019 at 11 a.m. in Missoula Immanuel Lutheran Church, 830 South Ave. West