MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota — Charlene passed away Feb. 9, 2019, at University of Minnesota Medical Center at age 66 from complications of diabetes, GI Hemorrhage, heart disease, and lymphoma, with members of her family at her side.
She was born and raised in Missoula and made her home at St. Louis Park, Minnesota.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Ben Nusman; grandson Dominic; parents, Jim and Elizabeth Piquette, and brother John. She is survived by her son Joshua and partner Larae, son Uri, five grandchildren, brother Jim Piquette of Parker, Colorado; sisters Caroline Uphill of Beverton, Oregon, Margie Gilder of Missoula, Michelle Pfister of Roseville, California, and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Funeral service and burial was held on Feb. 11 at the Minneapolis Jewish Cemetery Chapel with Rabbi Greenberg officiating.