CHARLO — Charles Schreckendgust passed on Sept. 29, 2019 to rejoin his wife Lorelei. Charles was born to Xaveria and Harold Schreckendgust Sept. 28, 1943. Charles married Lorelei Fonger on Oct. 3, 1964 in Coram. Charles started his company, Upchuck Logging in 1980 and moved with his family to Superior. Charles and Lorelei moved to New Mexico in 2009 to be near their family. Upon retiring from logging he continued working in Alaska as a heavy equipment operator and an ice road trucker until 2015. He was proud to be able to bring his family back to Montana in 2017 where they settled in Charlo.
Charles is survived by his daughters Ellen Langel and husband Craig (Missoula), Anita Feltz and partner Richard Esterby (Charlo) and Heather Schreckendgust and fiance Erik Little (Charlo); Granddaughters Cheyenne Feltz-Thompson and husband Cade Thompson (Charlo), McKenna Feltz (Missoula), and Raegan Arana (Charlo); Grandsons Michael Williams and wife Amanda (Missoula) and Tim Koester (Missoula); Great Grandson Aaron Wiiliams. As well as numerous nieces, nephews, and close friends that he loved as his own family.
You have free articles remaining.
In honor of this passion, we will be having his Jam Session Celebration of Life at the Branding Iron in Charlo on Oct. 12 at 3 p.m. Please bring your favorite potluck food dish to share and if you play, please bring your instruments. Please come and join us for a Black Velvet toast, good music, good people, and good memories of Black Charlie.
To plant a tree in memory of Charles Schreckendgust as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.