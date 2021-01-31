Charles Arthur Birtwistle

Charles was born on Sept. 3, 1988, in Blackburn, England, to Lisa and William Birtwistle. Charles’s formative years were spent in The Trough of Bowland, officially designated as an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty in England, which is where Charles developed his love for the outdoors. Charles spent the first seven years of his life in the UK, attending primary schools in Lancashire. He then moved to Indiana where he attended Granville Elementary School, followed by Western Boone High School, in Thorntown, Indiana. He attended Purdue University, Indiana, Blinn Community College, Texas, and the University of Houston, before finding his home at the University of Montana, graduating with honors with a BA in Neuroscience. He loved medical science and was an ECG at St. Patrick at the time of his death.