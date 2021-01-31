MISSOULA - Charles Arthur Birtwistle, 32, of Missoula, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021, at St. Patrick Hospital.
Charles was born on Sept. 3, 1988, in Blackburn, England, to Lisa and William Birtwistle. Charles’s formative years were spent in The Trough of Bowland, officially designated as an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty in England, which is where Charles developed his love for the outdoors. Charles spent the first seven years of his life in the UK, attending primary schools in Lancashire. He then moved to Indiana where he attended Granville Elementary School, followed by Western Boone High School, in Thorntown, Indiana. He attended Purdue University, Indiana, Blinn Community College, Texas, and the University of Houston, before finding his home at the University of Montana, graduating with honors with a BA in Neuroscience. He loved medical science and was an ECG at St. Patrick at the time of his death.
An avid outdoor recreationist with boundless energy, Charles was an indefatigable snowboarder, scary fast trail runner, and enthusiastic hiker. No mountain was too high. His indoor pursuits included cribbage, playing drums in a band and making music on a mixer. His household was always filled with friends, music and dogs.
He loved traveling and had visited countries including Mexico, Thailand, Japan, and throughout the western United States. Just before his death, Charles was planning a trip to southeast Asia.
A loving son, brother, grandson, nephew, uncle and brother-in-law, Charles never met a stranger. Survivors include his mother, Lisa Robertson, Missoula, sister Molly (Ryan) Birtwistle-Bramblett, Cicero, Indiana, uncles Mike Tracy, Homer, Alaska, Donn Tracy, Troy, David (Maureen) Birtwistle, Billington, UK, and aunt Susan (Martin) Birtwistle, Lancaster, UK. He was preceded in death by his father, William Graham Birtwistle, Dunsop Bridge, UK.
Charles was an organ donor and gave the gift of life to others following his death. His family wishes to extend its sincere thanks to LifeCenter Northwest for the gracious and sensitive care they provided during a difficult time.
Donations or contributions in Charles’s memory may be made to the University of Montana Foundation at supportum.org/.