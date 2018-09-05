LOLO — Charles (Bill) W. Schmid, of Lolo passed away peacefully in his daughter’s home in Hamilton on Aug. 27, 2018, at the age of 83. He was born Oct. 16, 1934, in Bismarck, North Dakota, to the late Charlie and Louise Schmid.
Bill was raised in Missoula. He attended Missoula County District Schools. He attended and graduated from Montana State University with a bachelor's of science degree.
He enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1958 and was honorably discharged in 1959. Following his military service, Bill went to work for the U.S. Forestry Service working as a research scientist. At the time of his retirement, Bill was working as a skilled finishing carpenter.
Bill’s passions were hunting and fishing. Other than family, his greatest joy came from his dogs. He lived his life “One day at a time.”
Bill is survived by his wife; Dory Schmid. The mother of his four daughters Donna Riba; Kim (Wayne) Johnston of Puyallup, Washington; Donna Ostby (TJ Mullen) of Hamilton; Tammy Beierle of Missoula; and Charlotte Caldera of Missoula. He is also survived by his sister Bradie (John) Simons of Frenchtown; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Please share your condolences with the family by visiting dalyleachchapel.com under the obituary section.