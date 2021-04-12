Charles Blazevich

Charles Blazevich, 58, left his beloved Misty of 35 years to go to the arms of his Lord and Savior, April 8th after a long battle with cancer.

He is loved and will be missed by his children; Tiffany Dooley (Spokane, Wa.), Joseph, Vanessa, Jeanette, and Joshua Blazevich and many grandchildren. By his mother, Jeanette DeVille, brothers, Mike and Matt Blazevich, sisters, Donna Flynn (Iowa) and Linda Knowles (Sumner, Wa.).

There will be a rememberence gathering at a later date. Contact a family member for details.