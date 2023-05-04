Charles Bradford Leonard (Brad)

Charles Bradford Leonard (Brad), 88, of Missoula, passed away on Wednesday, April 19 at home in Missoula, of complications of Parkinson's disease.

He was born May 14, 1934 in Providence, Rhode Island to Charles and Dolores (Kells) Leonard. As a young boy he lived with his parents in Little Compton, Rhode Island, then a small rural farming and fishing town. He attended schools in Little Compton, then moved with his family to Cranston, Rhode Island. He was a very active young boy, exploring the woods and reservoirs. He was a stamp collector by 7, a lifelong hobby with an in depth knowledge of US early classics and later a full worldwide collection. He graduated from Dartmouth College, and then joined the Army in 1957 during the cold war, becoming fluent in both Russian and German for his military service in Frankfort Germany. After his service ended in 1959 he received a Master's degree in 1963 at the Maxwell School of Citizenship and Public Affairs at Syracuse University.

His first marriage was to Berit Joner and so he became fluent in Norwegian as well. Together that had 2 sons, who have grown to be great men: active, inquisitive, compassionate. He later married Susan Falsey in 1987 and they began a lifelong wonderful adventure together.

Brad worked in government, both state and federal, in many positions in policy and budgeting. He was part of the Senior Executive Service, the non-political staff that make the government function according to the policies set by the elected political administration and the Congress. He believed in good government and in the capacity of staff to perform the work.

Brad's hobbies ranged from physical activities to intellectual challenges. The physical included hiking, skiing, running, triathlons, ice hockey, rock climbing, and backpacking. The intellectual included creating a vast stamp collection, doing extensive research into family genealogy, studying history, and reading German and Russian literature and poetry in their original languages. He participated in sports mentioned and contributed to their future, joining boards, mentoring newcomers, and donating time and resources to improve their organization. He received a Lifetime Achievement Award from USA Triathlon for his contribution to the development of that organization and the sport itself. The week before his last was still full of plans, teaching Russian and Russian songs to our home care helper, even planning to participate in the Missoula Marathon weekend 5k in a wheelchair (with assistance but some steps in there, creating a new category: wheel walk wheel..

Survivors include his wife, Susan Falsey, his sons Erik (and wife Allison) and Arne, his cousin Susan Shine, his grandchildren Jeanette and Alexis (Albert Murrieta IV) , great grandchildren Kingston and Albert Murrieta V and sisters-in-law Betty, Barbara (brother-in-law Sid Reichman) and Sarah Falsey.

Three online organizations helped to make his life with Parkinson's easier. They are The Parkinson Foundation (https://www.parkinson.org/), The Michael J Fox Foundation (https://www.michaeljfox.org/) and The Davis Phinney Foundation (https://davisphinneyfoundation.org/). We are forever grateful to Big Sky Palliative and Hospice for their compassionate and expert assistance and to the homecare agency Holistic Contentment for bringing Lillian and LP and Beth into our lives. And special admiration and thanks to Terry and Marti for filling our house with love and care when we needed it. And to Dave and Kathy for joining us in fantastic adventures and supporting us in these hard times.

A celebration of Brad's life will be held in the late spring or early summer, when the big skies over Montana are as blue as his eyes and the hills are green and the open spaces are filled with life and color.

