POLSON — It is with great sadness that the family of Charles “Charlie” E. Blankenhorn III of Polson announces his passing on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at the age of 69. A celebration of life/memorial service is scheduled for Saturday Jan. 18, 2020, at 10 a.m. at The Lake Funeral Home and Crematory, 101 6th Ave. E., Polson.
As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be sent to: gofundme.com/f/charlie-blankenhorn-memorial-fund?utm_source=customer&utm_campaign=p_cf+share-flow-1. Messages of condolences may be shared with the family at lakefuneralhomeandcremation.com.