Charles “Chuck” Cortesio, Jr.

Charles “Chuck” Cortesio, Jr., passed away Friday, July 14, 2023 at his home in Missoula, Montana. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, July 20, 2023 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church. Interment with Military Honors will be held at 1:30 p.m., Thursday, July 2023 at Western Montana State Veterans Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be directed to Big Sky Hospice of Missoula and online condolences may be left at gardencityfh.com. A memorial service will be held at a later date in September in Centerville, Iowa.

Charles John Cortesio, Jr., son of Charles and Marjorie (Maddox) Cortesio, was born May 13, 1955 in Centerville, Iowa. He attended schools in Centerville and graduated from Centerville High School in 1973. After graduation Chuck joined the United State Army. He served this great nation and was honorably discharged in 1976. Chuck soon met the love of his life, Twila Williams, and after two weeks the couple was united in marriage on July 29, 1977 in Centerville. Chuck owned and operated Chuck's Garage in Centerville for 25 years. The family were also proud owners of a small pig farm. The couple then moved to Missoula, where he worked for Davis Transport, Inc for ten years. He finished his working career at Wal-Mart in Missoula and Centerville.

Chuck was a member of the St. Mary Catholic Church in Centerville. He had a passion for the outdoors and enjoyed fishing, hunting and camping in his free time. Chuck was proud of his service to this country and participated in countless Civil War Reenactments throughout his life. He was also a talent poker player. Chuck was a thoughtful and caring man, who always handpicked fresh flowers for his wife and mother every birthday and Mother's Day. He was a family man and cherished the time spent with his loved ones, especially his grandchildren. Above all else, he was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend who will be greatly missed.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Twila Cortesio; two children, Joseph Cortesio; Cynthia Cortesio; grandchildren, Dylon and Chaz Cortesio; Madeline, Jordan (Gage), Gracie Nielsen; Breanna Tucker; sisters, Dee (Scott) Thompson; Chris (Bob) Kaska; Rosemary Seddon; Anita (Jim) Clark; June Stewart; sister-in-law, Diane Williams; nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Chuck was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Marjorie Cortesio; grandparents, Charles and Maggie Cortesio; parents-in-law, Horace and Della Williams; brothers-in-law, Clyde Seddon; Johann Williams; Sam Stewart, Bob Smith; nephews, Staff Sergeant Steven Thompson; Clayton Evans.

A special thanks to Jamie White of Big Sky Hospice and Tara Thomas (Chuck's CNA).