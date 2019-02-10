MISSOULA — Charles "Chuck" F. Lockwood, Marine and Montanan, died Jan. 23, 2019, at St. Patrick Hospital. He was 85.
Even as a boy, working with his father and brother in the family business, Chuck knew what he wanted in life. He told his childhood friend, Billy Morrison, that he would marry Thelma Standley, and then he would build a home near Lockwood Lake at the family homestead. Following his military service in Korea and Japan, Chuck did just that — marrying Thelma in 1957 and building a home for his family in 1965.
Chuck began working as a locomotive fireman for the North Pacific Railway in 1955. He earned locomotive engineer status in 1966 and retired in 1995.
Chuck fished every lake and creek drainage, and hunted every mountain range in Montana. He could tell detailed tales of his trips, and loved to remember the family and friends who joined him.
Chuck was preceded in death by his wife, Thelma, his daughter, Lisa, and his brother, William. He is survived by his son, Marty, grandson, Tanner and many loving nieces and nephews.
There will be a celebration of Chuck's life at a later date on the Lockwood homestead.