1937 — 2019
Chuck Martin, a gentle, successful man with a heart of gold, died on a sunny Wednesday morning, April 17. He was 81.
Charles Raymond Martin was born Nov. 23, 1937, in Spokane, Washington, to Alfred Sr. and Eleanor Martin. Chuck spent his first 18 years in Spokane, graduating from Lewis & Clark High School in 1956.
Chuck excelled in sports in high school, especially baseball and football. The St. Louis Cardinals and the Cleveland Indians recruited him for baseball, and the University of Montana in Missoula offered him a football scholarship. He played for UM his freshman year.
One Saturday night in downtown Missoula, Chuck was spotted by Anna May Huckaba, who was out cruisin’ the drag with her friends. Her first thought was that he was very handsome, then she recognized him as that jock from the high school in Spokane she had briefly attended. Chuck thought Anna was pretty cute too, and they were married at University Congregational Church in Missoula on Oct. 23, 1957. They moved back to Spokane, and within a few years, their kids were all born: Perry in January 1960, followed by Paris in January 1961 and Sharie in December 1961.
Chuck and Anna settled back in Missoula and in 1964, Chuck found his professional home with Missoula County Public Schools as a custodian, first at Hellgate High School, then at Central School (now Missoula Children’s Theater) and CM Russell Elementary, and finally at Sentinel High School. Whether hauling a piano from the ground floor to the third, tending to the unexpected mishap or request, or going in on Christmas Day to make sure the roof hadn’t collapsed, Chuck worked hard and was devoted to his schools and everyone in them. Principals, teachers, staff and students trusted and respected Chuck, and knew they could always count on him. If you wanted something done right, you went to Chuck. If you had a problem, Chuck usually had a solution. If you were hurting and needed a sympathetic ear, you wanted to talk to Chuck. Chuck would do anything he could to help, and was happiest when others were too. Chuck loved people and people loved him back. Even if he couldn’t solve the problem or change the situation, his compassion, soothing and easy-going nature, and soft chuckle would leave you feeling better. He retired from MCPS in 1997 as supervisor of the Sentinel custodial department.
Not one to willingly sit still for long, Chuck was almost as busy in his downtime as he was at work. He never lost his love for sports — a perfect day for Chuck would be eating Red Vines while attending or watching a Griz, Seahawks or Diamondbacks game with family. It’s no surprise that all three kids and many of the grandkids are life-long Griz fans. Chuck was an avid fisherman and hunter most of his life, and almost every weekend throughout the ‘60s and ‘70s was spent camping, fishing, or picking huckleberries with the family. Chuck and Anna square danced with the Wagon Squares, he backpacked with a group through the Bob Marshall for 10 years, and until his knees wouldn’t tolerate it any longer, he’d head up the annual family hiking trip. Chuck and Anna also spent a lot of time with their best friends Edie and Brax Brown, including yearly vacations to Mazatlan or Cancun. And he unconditionally supported the kids and grandkids in their many activities and adventures.
Saying good riddance to Missoula winters, Chuck and Anna became snowbirds to the south in the early 2000s, and made new homes and new friends in communities of other transplants from Missoula. They enjoyed traveling, especially to historical sites; some of their favorite places were the Grand Canyon, the Montezuma Well, and the La Posada Hotel and Museum. They came back to Missoula for the warmer months every year until about two years ago when it became too hard for Chuck to travel. His last visit here was in 2016.
Chuck’s parents, grandparents, in-laws, sister Delores (Dee) Barnes passed before him. He will be forever loved and remembered by Anna May; the kids and their families: Perry (Tamara; Tyler, Angella, Ryleigh, Donnivan and Domminic; Ashleen, Ben and Sam; Alexa and Lily), Paris (Vohn, Misty, Luke, Breanna and Charlee), and Sharie (Frank; Christina, Thomas, Bryant and Addison); brother Al Jr. (Becky); sister-in-law Gwen Jeffrey; extended relatives; and many friends, including Ellie, who has taken special care of Chuck and Anna for several years.
A couple months ago, Chuck told Perry he’d had a good life and was ready to go. His life was a model of hard work, how to handle tough times and treat others, and what it means to be a good man and father. Two years with liver cancer is a hard road; Chuck earned his rest and he’s at peace now. Paris and Vohn assisted Anna with him the last few weeks and helped ease his passing.
Cremation has taken place. There will be a private family service at a later date.