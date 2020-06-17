Charles (Chuck) Warner Sumner

Chuck taught his family to love the outdoors as well. Backpacking and fishing were regular family outings. He shared his passions for skiing and sailing with his family as well. Chuck was also a licensed pilot and took the family on numerous flights. Chuck fished and skied until his very last days, his love for the outdoors never ceasing.

Chuck was a longtime member of the United Methodist Church. His faith was important to him and he practiced what he preached. Where Chuck now resides there are many, many fish to catch.

Chuck is survived by his loving wife of 38 years, Ruth Sumner. Together, Chuck and Ruth orchestrated may endeavors and maintained residences in Montana as well as San Diego. They enjoyed spending summers together in Cooke City.

He is also survived by his son, Brent (Jennifer) and grandchildren, Lane and Sara Sumner; daughter, Kara (Kyle) and grandchildren, Alynn, Ty, and Chase Harder; stepdaughter, Angie (Jim) and step grandchildren, Cody and Camp Kenyon; stepson, Paul (Trina) and step granddaughter, Katie Ann Tutokey; and stepson, Joe (Natasha) and step grandson, Alexander Tutokey.