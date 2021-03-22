Charles Drinville
Our Lord tapped our beloved Charles on the shoulder on Wednesday, March 17th, the evening of Saint Patrick's Day, and called him Home to His Heart, after long illnesses. Charles Roger Drinville was born in Missoula on May 27, 1939 to Alice Alberta (Simmert) of Missoula and George Thomas Drinville of Kendall, MT (near Lewistown).
He and his older brother Tom, in their younger days, worked at the Bowling Alley, bringing in nearly as much money as a grown man. Chuck was a strong athlete in school, playing all sports, winning many ribbons and trophies. He was most fond of track and jumping those hurdles, both on the field and in life. He was in the Army Reserves in High School, willing to serve our country. He met his future bride on a basketball tournament bus ride from Missoula to Bozeman and back again, and married his Sentinel High School sweetheart Frances (Rannberg) in Missoula, on a bright sunny day, the third of October, 1959. They lived for a short time in Missoula, moving soon to Clinton. He went on to work at the Champion International Saw Mill, for many years. After it closed down, he and others bought the old Mill out and worked there for a few years. His entrepreneurial spirit led him to create CRD Electric, where he worked as a journeyman until he retired, having the honor of having his Frances and his sons Calvin and Timothy work alongside him.
Chuck enjoyed camping in Georgetown and Lake Alva, hunting throughout the Northwest, teaching his sons and grandsons and in his later years, fishing in Sunnyside of Georgetown Lake. He would chat about fishing with anyone. He frequently shared a story of a trip to Ireland and England with Frances and his son Roger and wife Patty and their family, walking along the coast of Dover and meeting Sir Richard Branson whilst he fished and they shared a tale or two!
He wanted to keep engaged in his community, so he served on the Missoula Electrical Cooperative for many years until 2019. He thought it was important to serve and spend time with his family, friends and community. He would show up to lend a hand or just to listen and chat over a cup of coffee. Also, he was passionate about his animals, especially his Arabian Morgan horse Blaze and his German Shepherd Angel.
Charles was one of the most hardworking and helpful men in the Missoula Valley and beyond and generous to a fault with his time and labor. He was honest and straightforward and full of humor! He loved his Frances and his sons and their families, caring for some of their grandchildren in their home for many years. He loved his brother and sisters always, and their families. And he enjoyed his long list of friends and acquaintances, too. Dad died in the loving House of Our Lord of his son Roger and his wife Patty and family, in Manhattan in the Gallatin Valley, with his family near, where he and Frances were cared for and resided for nearly a year, spending his time focused on surviving, to be supportive to Frances in her time of need.
He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Frances, of Manhattan; his son Calvin, of Clinton and his children Ray, Kim (Michael), Debbie, Melissa, Alison (Marty) and their children; his son Roger (Patty) of Manhattan and their children Katy (Dewey) and their son Eliot, James (Sara), Patrick and Edward; his son Timothy (Svetlana) of Glendive and their children Elizabeth and George; his older brother James Thomas (Priscilla) of East Helena and their family, Brian (Carrie), Christine (Martin), Bradley (Maureen) and Teresa (Kevin) and all their children; and his younger sister Kathryn (Ralph) “Butch” Paquin of East Helena and their family, Clinton (Sarah), Sienna and all their children; and his many nieces and nephews, most especially sweet angel niece - Barbara Peterson, from both his and Frances' family and his dear friends, Roy, Terry, Tom, Bruce, Brian, Dar and Rick, Bob and most especially, dear treasures - Carole and Bill Lovell.
Charles was preceded in death by his parents, Alberta and George Drinville and his older sister Barbara (Pauline) and her husband Joseph Arnold Anthony and his granddaughter Katrina Drinville.
We would like to extend our appreciation, especially to Dr. Rebecca Anderson, St. Patrick's Hospital and their staff; Dr. Maureen Sheehan of the Bozeman Belgrade Health Clinic, Bozeman Health Deaconess Center, Frontier Home Health Care, Dr. April Patton, Reverend Timothy Spring and caring staff of Hospice of Bozeman and Father Eric Gilbaugh of St. John Vianney Catholic Church, Clinton Community Church and Our Savior's Lutheran Church and all of their caring and compassionate members. We are grateful you accompanied Charles and his family on his journey.
His lil' sister Kathy, just recently discovered through her journey of their ancestry, that they have Irish in their background, so it was fitting for him to have his send off on Saint Patrick's Day! Donations may be made in Charles' name to the Animal Protection Society. Memorial Service will be on March 26th at Sunset Cemetery Funeral Home, 7405 Mullan Road, Missoula, 12-3p.m.