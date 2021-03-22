Charles Drinville

He and his older brother Tom, in their younger days, worked at the Bowling Alley, bringing in nearly as much money as a grown man. Chuck was a strong athlete in school, playing all sports, winning many ribbons and trophies. He was most fond of track and jumping those hurdles, both on the field and in life. He was in the Army Reserves in High School, willing to serve our country. He met his future bride on a basketball tournament bus ride from Missoula to Bozeman and back again, and married his Sentinel High School sweetheart Frances (Rannberg) in Missoula, on a bright sunny day, the third of October, 1959. They lived for a short time in Missoula, moving soon to Clinton. He went on to work at the Champion International Saw Mill, for many years. After it closed down, he and others bought the old Mill out and worked there for a few years. His entrepreneurial spirit led him to create CRD Electric, where he worked as a journeyman until he retired, having the honor of having his Frances and his sons Calvin and Timothy work alongside him.