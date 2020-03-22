MISSOULA — Charles “Duke” Arthur Lande, Sr., 88 of Missoula, passed away on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at The Springs, of natural causes.

He was born on Feb. 17, 1932 in Butte to Henry and Cleora Lande. Duke had fond childhood memories of riding a scooter up and down the steep wooden sidewalks of Walkerville. The family moved frequently and so he never stayed at any one elementary school for more than a year. While attending Butte High he sang in the chorus and played the trombone in marching band. His love of singing and music was to become a lifelong passion.

During the Korean conflict Duke enlisted in the army where he served in Alaska. The chaplain heard him singing at church and offered him a chaplain’s assistant post that he held until his time in the army was over.

He met Phyliss Isaacson at a Christian Science Reading room in Santa Rosa, California. While traveling back to Montana, they got married in Reno, Nevada. The couple honeymooned in Dewey’s Flat working mining claims in the mountains outside of Wise River MT.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-839-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

After a short spell in Glendive, work brought the couple to Missoula where Duke started his business Duke’s Drywall which was later changed to Duke’s Drywall and Decorating. There is hardly a spot in the valley and beyond where his craft had not touched.