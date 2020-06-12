DRUMMOND — Charles Ervin Goff, 75, of Drummond, passed away on Monday June 1, 2020, peacefully at his home of natural causes.
Charles was born on April 20, 1945 in Anaconda to Charles E Goff Sr. and Blanche Goff / Denton of Plains. He attended Elementary School in Martin City, MT and High School in Drummond. Charles continued his education at University System of Montana Western in Dillon. Married Terry Longie on May 15, 1967. They moved to Ogden, Utah where he attended Weber State. They later moved to Kansas City, Missouri. He attended a Vocational School for computer programming, graduating first in his class. After graduating from programming school, he worked for Freeport Center in Clearfield, Utah. Later in his life Charles worked the rest of his years for Washington Construction until he retired to care for his ill mother in 1996. Charles also enjoyed helping his son Charlie on the ranch in Philipsburg, and his neighbors the Weaver’s in the Bearmouth area.
He enjoyed riding and doing mechanic work on his Harley Davidson motorcycles. Charles also enjoyed hunting and reloading ammo for his 38 Ruger Pistol. He liked playing the trumpet, saxophone and listening to Ray Charles. Charles also enjoyed his six grandchildren and one great grandchild.
Survivors include his ex-wife, Terry Lowery of Dillon; a son and his family, Charles (Wendy) Goff of Philipsburg; grandchildren Tayber, Courtney and Sarah. A daughter and her family, Shannon Devers; grandchildren Beau of Butte; Colter (Jordan) Devers of Bozeman; Nycole (Clint) LaRowe; great grandchild, Liv of Lewistown; as well as numerous cousins.
Visitation will be Saturday, June 20, 2020, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Services will be at 11 a.m. at the Saint Philips Catholic Church in Philipsburg. Burial will follow at Philipsburg Cemetery with a luncheon to follow at Saint Philips.
Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.
