Charles Ervin Goff

Charles was born on April 20, 1945 in Anaconda to Charles E Goff Sr. and Blanche Goff / Denton of Plains. He attended Elementary School in Martin City, MT and High School in Drummond. Charles continued his education at University System of Montana Western in Dillon. Married Terry Longie on May 15, 1967. They moved to Ogden, Utah where he attended Weber State. They later moved to Kansas City, Missouri. He attended a Vocational School for computer programming, graduating first in his class. After graduating from programming school, he worked for Freeport Center in Clearfield, Utah. Later in his life Charles worked the rest of his years for Washington Construction until he retired to care for his ill mother in 1996. Charles also enjoyed helping his son Charlie on the ranch in Philipsburg, and his neighbors the Weaver’s in the Bearmouth area.