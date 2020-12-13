MISSOULA - On Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, Charles James Furrer, age 62, lost his battle with COVID-19 at St Patrick Hospital.
Chuck was born on Oct. 15, 1958, in Spokane, Washington to Ronald and Janet Petroff Furrer. The family moved to Missoula while Chuck was still very young. He lived in Missoula and attended schools in Missoula, graduating from the University of Montana.
On April 15, 2000, he married Jody Green. The couple lived in Missoula where Chuck worked various jobs, generally related to mechanic or automotive work, which was his passion. He enjoyed the customers he met through work.
He was a member of the Odd Fellows and enjoyed the service projects he was involved in and the friends he made. He attended church at Prince of Peace Lutheran church prior to converting to LDS where he continued to serve others. Chuck was always willing to help if and when he could.
Chuck enjoyed fishing, NASCAR, bowling and local car races. He especially enjoyed cheering on his cousin Robert Petroff/Petroff Racing in Bozeman, whether being able to watch in person or through reaching out to the family to see how he did. He was always so proud of Robert. He loved antique cars and going to car shows. He entered vehicles in car shows too, but mostly he liked to look at all the other cars and visit with people. This past summer he thoroughly enjoyed the Saturday cruises on Reserve Street. This was something he looked forward to every week and deciding which car he should drive in the cruise. He loved spending time with his family at Lake Inez, especially to try to outfish his dad and later the kids. Chuck was always up for a good competition. He was a diehard fan of the Dallas Cowboys, LA Dodges and the Lakers. He was so happy that both the Dodgers and the Lakers were championship winners this year. He was known for his love of country and Constitution. He enjoyed being able to take a road trip last summer to visit places such as Mount Rushmore, Devils Tower, Sturgis and other historic spots along the way. Chuck made friends wherever he went and he will be missed.
Survivors include his mom, Janet Furrer; wife, Jody; brother Ronald A; sisters Lynn Pasqualetti and Debbie Shepard; godchildren Jaylene and Jason Shepard; stepson Jordan Green and grandson Eli Green. He leaves behind many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends, including special uncles Hank and Tom Petroff that he called friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Ronald W. Furrer and two sisters, Pamela and Tamie.
Due to COVID, there will be no visitation or service at this time. Chuck wanted people to be able to gather together and celebrate his life that he lived to the fullest; a celebration of life will be held in 2021. Although he will be cremated, he wished to have Honorary Pallbearers: Ron Furrer, Jason Shepard, Marrio Rudy, Jordan Green, Don Calkins, Grant Wiswell, Paul Findley, Derek Harbour, Aric Littlefield and Clay Hall.
“I’m so grateful you were able to make a last goodbye call to me before passing. Miss you forever and always. Love, Mom."
Condolences may be left for the family at gardencityfh.com.
