Charles James Furrer

Chuck enjoyed fishing, NASCAR, bowling and local car races. He especially enjoyed cheering on his cousin Robert Petroff/Petroff Racing in Bozeman, whether being able to watch in person or through reaching out to the family to see how he did. He was always so proud of Robert. He loved antique cars and going to car shows. He entered vehicles in car shows too, but mostly he liked to look at all the other cars and visit with people. This past summer he thoroughly enjoyed the Saturday cruises on Reserve Street. This was something he looked forward to every week and deciding which car he should drive in the cruise. He loved spending time with his family at Lake Inez, especially to try to outfish his dad and later the kids. Chuck was always up for a good competition. He was a diehard fan of the Dallas Cowboys, LA Dodges and the Lakers. He was so happy that both the Dodgers and the Lakers were championship winners this year. He was known for his love of country and Constitution. He enjoyed being able to take a road trip last summer to visit places such as Mount Rushmore, Devils Tower, Sturgis and other historic spots along the way. Chuck made friends wherever he went and he will be missed.