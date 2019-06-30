ST. REGIS — Charles “John" White passed away unexpectedly on Jan. 23, 2019, in St. Regis. John was born on March 8, 1956, in Missoula to Charles Charvat and Bonnie Managhan Charvat. Charles and Bonnie later divorced. Bonnie married Rodney R. White, and together they raised John.
John attended school in Frenchtown and then served in the United States Navy. He later married Donna Boyd and together they had three beautiful daughters, Christina White, Carla White and Pamela White. John and Donna later divorced and he moved back to Montana.
John held various jobs over the years. His favorite was being a firefighter for Lakeshore Fire Department in Clearlake, California. He spent a lot of his work career in the logging industry. John did everything from driving logging truck to working at the sawmill. John was both a groundskeeper for Jedediah State Park, and a diesel mechanic in Crescent City, California. In recent years, he worked as a loader operator for Idaho Forest Group (formerly Tricon Timber) and then a butcher at Stang's Food Center, both in St. Regis.
John cherished spending time with his family, and dearly missed living near his daughters and grandchildren. John loved teasing and joking around, especially with the kids. He was a big kid at heart, didn’t take life too seriously, and had a great sense of humor. John especially loved when his nephew Raymond told a new joke or pulled a prank on him. John answered to many names such as: John Boy, Brother, Dad, Grandpa, Johnny and Charlie. He answered to “Uncle Old”, which was given to him by his niece Stephanie. He earned it by always telling her he was too old to do things she would ask him to do. John gave himself the nickname “Uncle Nanny" due to babysitting his great-niece Timber.
John loved the outdoors. John was proud that he taught his daughters how to shoot a gun and respect firearms at a young age. He spent a lot of time fishing, camping and kayaking with his brother Rod, wife Anita, and family. John loved sitting around the table with his beautiful mom, sister Tina and sister Brenda, drinking coffee and solving the world’s problems. We will forever miss those times.
John was extremely proud that his grandson “Johnny” was named after him. John was planning a trip to visit his daughters and grandchildren this summer, but sadly he passed beforehand.
John was a die hard Green Bay Packers fan and loved watching his favorite quarterback, Aaron Rodgers. He loved watching the Super Bowl no matter who played.
John's sister Dawn remembers his sense of humor and his sense of adventure. She felt he found peace in St. Regis and had a deep respect for life and freedom.
John was an easy going and fun loving man. He will be deeply missed by all who loved him.
John was preceded in death by his father Charles Charvat, mother Bonnie Managhan White, stepfather Rodney R. White, and brother Albert “Boyd" Charvat.
John is survived by his beloved daughters, Christina White of California, Carla White of Oregon and Pamela White of California; his siblings Rodney L. White (Anita) of Superior, Tina Dockter of Plains, Brenda White of St. Regis, brother-in-law Jerry Dockter of St. Regis, Diane Johnson of Missoula, Darla Burnham of Missoula, Joseph Dean of Oregon, Dawn Charvat of Washington, Dean Charvat of Eastern Montana; nieces and nephews Stephanie White (Jeremy Hennick), Dixon, Timber and Tinley Hennick of Superior, Deedra White of Missoula, Brittney White of Missoula, Jerad Dockter (Dealta), Matthew and Kaylee of Missoula, Jocelyn Dockter (Dakota Bogart) of Washington, and Raymond White of Kalispell. John is also survived by his grandchildren Alicia Charvat, Johnny Brown, Kylee Jo Scarlett, Jaxson Rose and Lincoln Rose.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the St. Regis Community Center on July 13, 2019, at 2 p.m. Lunch will be provided, please bring a story to share. Cremation has taken place under the direction of Sunset Funeral Homes in Plains, Montana.