MISSOULA — Charles (Charlie) Michael Nau, 65, of Missoula, passed away suddenly at his home on April 20, 2019.
He was born Oct. 7, 1953, in Kalispell to Elmer (Bud) and Hazel Nau. He was next to the youngest of nine children and always tried to live up to the standards set by his brothers and sisters. After graduating from Flathead High School in 1971, he went on to earn his teaching degree from Western Montana College in Dillon and his master’s degree in education from Northern College in Havre.
Charlie taught school at Willow Creek, Grass Range, Rocky Boy, Hellgate Elementary and Geyser. He met his future wife, Pattii when he moved in across the street from her in Missoula in 1982; he fixed her fence, she fixed him dinner, and that was all it took. They were married April 16, 1984, and were blessed with three amazing sons of whom Charlie was very proud. They had just recently celebrated their 35th anniversary.
Charlie was an active lifelong Catholic who enjoyed participating in Mass all his life. He belonged to the Masons and was proud to be a seven-time Past Master of Sentinel Lodge No. 155. Charlie was involved in York Rite, was a Most Excellent Past Grand High Priest of Royal Arch Masons of Montana, and was prepared to be installed as the Right Eminent Grand Commander of Knights Templar of Montana in June. Charlie loved his Hudson cars and was the editor of three Hudson newsletters, and past international president of the Hudson, Essex, Terraplane Club. In his spare time, he owned and operated his construction business, P R & R, and he proudly would escort friends and family around town pointing out the houses he had beautifully roofed, repaired, constructed, or painted, and there were very few blocks in the Missoula area that he hadn’t had a hand in improving.
In addition to attending Hudson car club meets and touring around the west in one of his cars, Charlie also enjoyed spending time with family, playing cards or games, camping at Lake Como, cooking breakfasts in the Meade Hotel during Historic Bannack Days each July, and traveling to the New England states and cruising with his wife. They had just returned from a 2-week Caribbean cruise on the first of April.
He was preceded in death by his parents but is survived by his wife, Patricia; his sons and daughters-in-law, Andrew and Jen, Terrence and Kayla and Kenny and Ashley. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Zachariah and Davin Nau and Emmett and Hollis Brown. Charlie leaves behind his brothers and sisters, Don and Nancy, Bob and Mary Ann, Sharon and Dewey Coursey, Tom and Annette, Jane and Dick Sonju, Ron and Karen, and Kenny and Sharon, as well as many, many nieces and nephews and the young men and women involved in Job’s Daughters, Rainbow, and DeMolay, whom Charlie considered family.
Mass will be held at St. Francis Xavier Church, 420 W. Pine, May 2, at 11:30 a.m. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens with a reception at 2:30 p.m. at St. Francis.