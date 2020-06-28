Charles R Peppard

Charles was born in Missoula on May 10, 1940 to Eugene and Pauline Peppard. He graduated from MCHS in 1958 and immediately joined the US Navy. He and wife, Shirley Louise Howell of Missoula, married in 1961. Upon leaving the Navy, Charles and his wife moved back to Missoula where they began raising a family and where Charles was employed for a number of years by Waldorf-Hoerner Pulp & Paper Mill. Using skills gained while serving in the Navy, Charles became an electrician and electrical contractor that, years later, would lead to a position with Exxon on the Alaskan pipeline where he worked until his retirement.