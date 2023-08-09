Charles "Ray" Doty
Our family's loving Patriarch Charles "Ray" Doty passed away from natural causes June 30, 2023 at Village Health Care. Dad was born February 25, 1930 in Willow Creek, MT. He lived in Butte until he was 7, then moved to Missoula with his parents Virgil G. & Ethel (Walbert) Doty. He graduated from Missoula County High School in 1948. On June 16, 1951 he married his high school sweetheart Gloria E. McDonough, a marriage that would last until Feb. 11th, 2021 when Gloria passed from Alzheimer's.
Join the family of "Ray" and Gloria Doty for a military honor ceremony, open to the public, at The Missoula Veterans Cemetery, on Tower Street near Big Sky High, on Friday, August 11th, at 3:00. The Celebration of Life will be the following day, Saturday, August 12th at 11AM at the First Presbyterian Church of Missoula (235 S. 5th St. West). A potluck will follow the Celebration.
A full obituary can be found at sunsetfuneralhomecemetery.com