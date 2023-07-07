Our family's loving Patriarch Charles "Ray" Doty passed away from natural causes June 30, 2023 at Village Health Care. Dad was born February 25, 1930 in Willow Creek, MT. He lived in Butte until he was 7, then moved to Missoula with his parents Virgil G. & Ethel (Walbert) Doty. He graduated from Missoula County High School in 1948. On June 16, 1951 he married his high school sweetheart Gloria E. McDonough, a marriage that would last until Feb. 11th, 2021 when Gloria passed from Alzheimer's.