July 17, 1957-July 25, 2019
MISSOULA — “Born in the shadow of Trapper Peak” July 17, 1957, in Hamilton to parents Ron and Vivienne Hunter, who were living at the West Fork Ranger Station. The family would later move to Bigfork, Elk City, Idaho, Butte and finally calling Missoula home in 1970, where Reed attended Meadow Hill and Sentinel High School.
Reed was passionate about many things in life: snowmobiling, skiing, car shows, gun shows, drag racing and spending quality time with friends and family on the lake. Reed inherited his passion for unique and collectible firearms from his dad, and this particular interest would stay with him throughout his life.
Any who knew Reed would tell you that his knowledge of cars (especially American muscle cars) was an incredible talent that he pursued with endless passion and skill. As a Jack of all trades, there was always a project ongoing. He had a wide variety of work skills; laying rail tracks, bucking bales, meter reading, chemical sales, heavy equipment operation, and snowplowing to name a few.
If you ever received a card from Reed, it most likely had a doodled drawing on the envelope. What many didn’t know was that he was an incredibly talented artist. A gift, no doubt from his grandfather, artist Georges Ritter.
Reed is preceded in death by his father, Charles (Ron) Hunter. He is survived by his mother Vivienne Hunter, wife Jinny Hunter, sister Julie Moore and her husband Willard, niece Jurine Elkins and her husband Zach and their son Dexter, his nephew Bill Moore and his wife Caitlin, his step-daughter Lexi and her husband Tyler, and his step-grandson Sam.
Donations in Reed’s honor can be made to the Wounded Warrior Project at woundedwarriorproject.org
He was the son of a U.S. Marine Veteran, was a true patriot, and had a great love of this country. Semper Fi (always faithful).
An informal memorial will be held on Aug. 12, at 1:30 p.m. at Atonement Lutheran Church, 2205 34th St. in Missoula. Prior to the service, bring your muscle cars for an honorary car show at noon.