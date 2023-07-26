Charles Robert Oliver, Jr.

Charles Robert Oliver, Jr. passed away at the age of 80 on June 28, 2023 due to complications from a fall on June 7.

Charlie was born in Nashville, Tennessee, but spent his youth in Lewisburg, TN. He graduated from Marshall County High School where he was an All-State running back. He attended Columbia Military Academy on a football scholarship after which he was awarded a football scholarship at Auburn University as a walk-on. He received his bachelor degree in civil engineering from Auburn in 1967. He received an Honorary Doctorate of Science Degree and was named Corporate Citizen of the Decade by California State Polytechnic University, Pomona (Cal Poly Pomona) for his contribution to revitalizing the College of Engineering. He also completed the Stanford Executive Program at Stanford University.

He met his wife of 57 years, Charlotte, at Auburn. After graduation they moved to New Orleans where he started his career in the oil-related industry as a survey engineer with Chevron Oil. After several job moves, he became a junior sales engineer with the Fluor Corp., an engineering and project management company with a worldwide presence. After 30 years he retired from Fluor as Group President of Hydrocarbon, head of operations in Europe, Central Asia, Middle East and Africa as well as head of Strategic Planning. Later he served as Senior Executive VP and Chief Operating Officer for Washington Group International for two years as they were combining several companies into one. He was named Executive of the Year Representing Engineering and Construction by the Cambridge Who's Who.

When Charlie and Charlotte met they agreed they wanted to live abroad and travel the world. The family lived in New Orleans where Chas and Christen were born, Houston (3 times), Singapore, London (twice), and Orange County, California. Between business and pleasure, Charlie visited over 90 countries and seven continents and had MANY tales to tell. Charlotte was able to accompany him on some of the business trips while the whole family enjoyed the pleasure trips together. After his final retirement, he and Charlotte moved to Hamilton, Montana, where they had purchased land in 1989 and had built a vacation/guest house in Blodgett Canyon. They completed their main house in the place they called their heaven-on-earth.

Charlie became active in several non-profits:

UNIVERSITY OF MONTANA:

Foundation Board

University Capital Campaign Cabinets

Davidson Honors College Advisory Board and Capital Campaign Committees

Grizzly Riders International Board/President

MONTANA WORLD AFFAIRS COUNCIL/President

INTERNATIONAL HEART INSTITUTE FOUNDATION BOARD/St. Patrick's Hospital

He is preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Mary Lina Oliver, and sister, Kathy. He is survived by his wife Charlotte, his daughter Auburn Christen Forster (Chad), his son Charles/Chas Edward Oliver (Toni); grandchildren Julie Oliver, Aubrey and Charlton Forster.

There will be a celebration of Charlie's life on Sunday, September 24, 2023 on the west lawn of the Daly Mansion in Hamilton, MT. from 4-6 PM.

Please RSVP to charliescelebration@yahoo.com if planning to attend.

In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to one of Charlie's favorite non-profits if you wish:

UNIVERSITY OF MONTANA FOUNDATION (please specify either Davidson Honors College or Grizzly Riders International, P.O. Box 7159, Missoula, MT 59807

MONTANA WORLD AFFAIRS COUNCIL, 870 Mellot Lane, Missoula, MT 59808

Please DO NOT contribute to an organization on Legacy.com website for planting of trees