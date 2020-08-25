Charles Swope

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RONAN — On Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, Charles Willis Swope took his last breath and reunited with his parents Fredric and Ellen Swope, sisters Fern Merritt, Bertha Goethlich, Kathleen Jacobson and Evelyn Fulton, plus his brother Clarence.

Chuck was born Sept. 2, 1934 in Miles City. He is the eldest of nine children and has three brothers that are still living life to their fullest, John, Lee, and Ronnie (Carol).

July 17, 1954 brought a new chapter to Chuck's life — he married Ramona Magera. At that time, Ramona was healing from Rheumatic Fever and Chuck says that she healed because the fever changed to "Romantic Fever." The couple have two children, Jeanne and Chuck Jr. He is also blessed with three grandchildren, Shannon Salisbury DePoe (JR Parot), JB Salisbury (Kelly) and Barbara Michaud (Travis).

Chuck's family-man attitude shined when it came to his great grandchildren, Ryder, Sadie, Triston, Christie Ann, Levi and Tyler. Chuck enjoyed every second that he was able to spend time with each and every one of them.

Everyone can agree that Chuck is one tough cowboy because of how he battled cancer and other health issues. When asked how he was feeling his response is always "I am as fine as a frog's hair" when in reality he was suffering.