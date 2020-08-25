Charles Swope

RONAN — On Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, Charles Willis Swope took his last breath and reunited with his parents Fredric and Ellen Swope, sisters Fern Merritt, Bertha Goethlich, Kathleen Jacobson and Evelyn Fulton, plus his brother Clarence.
Chuck was born Sept. 2, 1934 in Miles City. He is the eldest of nine children and has three brothers that are still living life to their fullest, John, Lee, and Ronnie (Carol).
July 17, 1954 brought a new chapter to Chuck's life — he married Ramona Magera. At that time, Ramona was healing from Rheumatic Fever and Chuck says that she healed because the fever changed to "Romantic Fever." The couple have two children, Jeanne and Chuck Jr. He is also blessed with three grandchildren, Shannon Salisbury DePoe (JR Parot), JB Salisbury (Kelly) and Barbara Michaud (Travis).
Chuck's family-man attitude shined when it came to his great grandchildren, Ryder, Sadie, Triston, Christie Ann, Levi and Tyler. Chuck enjoyed every second that he was able to spend time with each and every one of them.
Everyone can agree that Chuck is one tough cowboy because of how he battled cancer and other health issues. When asked how he was feeling his response is always "I am as fine as a frog's hair" when in reality he was suffering.
Chuck accomplished many things in his life but his proudest moments are when he became a Potentate with the Shriners and has been a Mason for 50 years. Another moment is when he became a ranch owner at such a young age.
We will all miss Chuck's kind loving heart, his free spirit attitude and the permanent smile. He loves to give and it's a guarantee he is socializing with his friends and family that are up above.
A family service will be held on Sept. 26, 2020 at the Morgan Place (John's) at 1 p.m. and a public service will be next spring. The family will give a two-week notice for the service. Memories and condolences may be sent to the family at www.thelakefurneralhomeandcremation.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of The Lake Funeral Home and Crematory.
