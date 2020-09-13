× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MISSOULA — Charles Tesco Clark, 81, of Missoula, passed away on Wednesday September 2, 2020, at his home surrounded by his wife and children. He was born on December 4, 1938 in Porcupine, Wisconsin to Lee and Mable Clark.

He graduated from high school in Arkansas, Wisconsin and went on to serve our Country for four years in the Airforce. While stationed in Spokane, Washington he met his wife Hester, they were married on Sept 4, 1959 in Ronan. After an honorable discharge, he chose to make Montana his home with Hester. They lived up Lolo Creek with their four children for 53 of the 61 years of marriage.

When his family was younger, he enjoyed spending weekends with them snowmobiling, camping, going to the stock races and huckleberry picking...Most of the berries never hit the bottom of his bucket!

Chuck spent many years behind a steering wheel. Whether it was in a Log truck, Flatbed truck, Snowplow or the little tractor that he built, he was right at home…His sons followed in his footsteps!

He retired from the State Highway Dept. in 2004 after many years of taking care of Hwy 12 from Lolo to the top of Lolo Pass. He always took pride in his work, no matter what it was.