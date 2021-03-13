Charles Ward Sperry
Dear friends and family of Chuck Sperry,
Our beloved father, Charles Ward Sperry, passed over the rainbow bridge on March 5th, 2021. Dad touched many lives in his 78 years and is survived by his partner, Sheila Coy; son Charles Marvin Sperry (Tammy); daughter Fern Marie Harmon (Mike); siblings Carol Allen (Dave), Jim Sperry (Cherry), Judith Sumner, Janet Doherty (Dave), and Marion Howe; and former spouse and mother to his children, Beverly Ann Lewis. He was preceded in death by his Mother and Father, Marie and Ward Sperry, daughter Barbara Ann Sperry, siblings John Sperry and Nancy Birmingham, and former spouse, Myra Ducharme.
One's life can be described in chapters, and Dad's book was long and rich. Born June 9, 1942 in New York City, he and his siblings grew up in Manlius, New York on Troop K Road. The limestone creek behind the house, family adventures in the Adirondack Mountains, and the company of his dog Coco likely inspired his life-long passion for the outdoors and nature. After high school Dad attended Syracuse University. He was working as a bus boy at the Phi Beta Phi sorority house when he met our Mother and eventually married her in storybook fashion. He later joined the Air Force and son Charlie was born near the base in Omaha, NB. Ten months later, daughter Fern was born on the base in Alamogordo, NM.
The next chapter in his life was the most memorable for us. With his military duties behind him, he and Mom chased a dream to northern British Columbia, Canada where Dad was employed as a timber cruiser. Through the eyes of a child, life was idyllic. We lived a pioneer lifestyle on a remote ranch with sheep, ducks, turkeys, chickens, pigs, rabbits, cats, dogs, horses and a goat named Napoleon! Summers were about canoeing, fishing, horse back riding, gardening and exploring. Winters brought snowshoeing, ice fishing, skating and dog sledding. Dad led exciting family excursions into the surrounding wilderness and fostered our love of wild places and their inhabitants. This chapter also brought the separation of our parents and our first experience with loss. These were formative years rich beyond imagination.
Dad lived most of his adult life in the West. He received his PhD in social economics from Colorado State University and was a professor at Fredonia State University in New York. Missing the West, Dad moved back to Colorado and eventually settled in Montana where he worked as a state land use planner, professional forester, natural resources consultant, and facilitator. He received a M.S. from the Leadership Institute of Seattle during this time. Dad was very fond of Missoula and it was there he and Myra raised llamas and embraced the cultural life of western Montana. He retired as a planner for the USFS and went on to study homeopathic medicine and received a DHom (UK). Dad was a fastidious wood worker and he was particularly proud of his wood shop and the barn he built when he and Myra raised llamas.
Passing over the rainbow bridge is often used to refer to the loss of a beloved pet; we believe it is fitting for Dad's passing too. He passionately loved all animals but especially dogs, and in particular, rescue dogs. The list of his canine companions is long but he would want us to mention Coco, his childhood companion; Heidi, our three-legged shepherd in Canada; Willie and Albert, whose lives were inseparable; and his beloved Tyler who comforted him through the loss of Myra and was a part of his cherished partnership with Sheila and her dog Sissy. In addition to loving his own dogs, Dad volunteered at the Humane Society of Western Montana and helped place California rescue dogs into Montana homes. The Best Friends Animal Sanctuary in Kanab, Utah was Dad's heaven on earth. From dog walker to poop scooper, he never tired of volunteering his time to dogs and cats that were getting a second chance in life. Dad supported other causes too. He was dedicated to improving the human condition and he was a strong believer in democracy and equality for all. Most recently he volunteered for the Kestrel Land Trust and the ReCenter Swap Shop.
Towards the end, in the tender moments when Dad knew his remaining words were few, he reflected on the most meaningful things from his life. He expressed his deep love for his son and daughter, and that he was forever grateful to our Mom for the many sacrifices she made in raising us. Through tears he expressed love for his siblings and for Myra and her daughters Gail and Dawne. He spoke of his love for Sheila and the beautiful life they shared in Montana and Massachusetts. Among his last words he shared that he was at peace and ready to move on to the next chapter in his life.
We want to say a special thank you to Sheila who stood by Dad through his battle with cancer and held his hand when the end was near. It was easy to recognize the joy Sheila brought to Dad's life. For the past 6 years they made their home in Northampton where they enjoyed, among other things, watching the birds and hiking in the woods. Sheila, please know you will always have a special place in our hearts.
Rather than a funeral, when it is safer to travel, we anticipate gathering friends and family to celebrate his life. Fern and I plan to scatter his ashes in some of the places he loved most, places where he can rest in the shade of a pinyon pine and listen to the call of a canyon wren echoing off the red rock walls. We humbly invite you to join us in donating to his two favorite charities: the Best Friends Animal Sanctuary https:/bestfriends.orgonateemory and the Humane Society of Northwest Montana https:/humanesocietynwmt.ejoinme.orgyPagesonationPage/tabid2708efault.aspx
We close with a passage from a book that harkens back to our time in Canada and says a lot about the trail Dad travelled and the one we continue on today.
“As it is for so many other things worth having, there's no easy trail to Cache Lake, for it's protected by distance….. mile after forgotten mile of woods and water….still clean and clear and safe from civilization.” John J. Rowlands; Cache Lake Country: Life in the North Woods
With Peace and Love to All, Charlie and Fern