Charles Ward Sperry

Dad lived most of his adult life in the West. He received his PhD in social economics from Colorado State University and was a professor at Fredonia State University in New York. Missing the West, Dad moved back to Colorado and eventually settled in Montana where he worked as a state land use planner, professional forester, natural resources consultant, and facilitator. He received a M.S. from the Leadership Institute of Seattle during this time. Dad was very fond of Missoula and it was there he and Myra raised llamas and embraced the cultural life of western Montana. He retired as a planner for the USFS and went on to study homeopathic medicine and received a DHom (UK). Dad was a fastidious wood worker and he was particularly proud of his wood shop and the barn he built when he and Myra raised llamas.

Passing over the rainbow bridge is often used to refer to the loss of a beloved pet; we believe it is fitting for Dad's passing too. He passionately loved all animals but especially dogs, and in particular, rescue dogs. The list of his canine companions is long but he would want us to mention Coco, his childhood companion; Heidi, our three-legged shepherd in Canada; Willie and Albert, whose lives were inseparable; and his beloved Tyler who comforted him through the loss of Myra and was a part of his cherished partnership with Sheila and her dog Sissy. In addition to loving his own dogs, Dad volunteered at the Humane Society of Western Montana and helped place California rescue dogs into Montana homes. The Best Friends Animal Sanctuary in Kanab, Utah was Dad's heaven on earth. From dog walker to poop scooper, he never tired of volunteering his time to dogs and cats that were getting a second chance in life. Dad supported other causes too. He was dedicated to improving the human condition and he was a strong believer in democracy and equality for all. Most recently he volunteered for the Kestrel Land Trust and the ReCenter Swap Shop.