ST. IGNATIUS — Charles William Blood, 84, passed away peacefully on June 10 at St. Patrick Hospital.
A lifelong resident of the St. Ignatius area, he proudly served in the U.S. Army and was a member of the Mission Valley Honor Guard. He worked for the Diamond Match Corporation in Superior; the Irrigation Project and retired from Mission Valley Power.
One of seven children that were born to Louis and Mary (Ashley) Blood, he was preceded in death by his siblings George and Rita.
Survivors include his wife Colleen “Coco” (Wilkinson) Blood; sons Charlie (Rebekah) both of St. Ignatius and Daniel (Courtney) of Toronto, Ohio; grandchildren Sierra, Gabriel, Gunnar, and Denali; siblings Louis Blood, JoAnn Roullier, and Patty Bundy all of St. Ignatius and Glory Artis of Missoula.
The rosary will be at 8 p.m. on Wednesday in the Longhouse in St. Ignatius with the Mass being celebrated by Fr. Hightower S.J. at 11 a.m. on Thursday in the St. Ignatius Catholic Mission. Burial will follow in the St. Ignatius Catholic Cemetery where the Military Honors will be presented by his brothers in arms, The Mission Valley Honor Guard.