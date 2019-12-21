RONAN — Charles William "Charlie" Cordis, JR
Charlie passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Dec. 17, 2019. He was born on Aug. 3, 1947 the youngest of seven children to Charles and Grace Cordis of St Ignatius. He lived on the family farm until they moved to Arlee when he was a freshman. He graduated from Arlee High School in 1966 and joined the Army shortly after. After three years in the Army he attended the Missoula Vo-Tech and got his degree in Diesel Mechanics. He worked at Western Diesel Power in Missoula for a time while he lived in East Missoula where he met his "beautiful sweetheart" Roxey Stokes. They were married on July 5, 1974 and had 45 years together. He then worked at Plum Creek Sawmill in Pablo until an accident cut his career short in December 1994. He was a worker, if he was not at the mill he was helping his brother build a shop or taking care of his parents, cutting firewood, remodeling his home, he was always going. He did enjoy some fun too, fishing with his mom or his brother and sister, hunting with many of his family and friends and camping all over the state. He loved his kids and taught all three of them how to drive a stick, fish, shoot a rifle and put in a long days work without complaint. The love of his life were his grandkids, great granddaughter and his nieces and nephews that were lucky enough to have their Uncle Charlie close by, he loved the time he spent with them after his retirement. He also loved the Grizzlies, he had season tickets for the football games. He loved boating on Flathead Lake and a good game of crib, watching westerns and country western music, but of course his favorite was George Jones.
Charlie was raised a Jehovah's Witness and after his accident he had a lot of time to read so he read his bible from cover to cover. He went back to the Kingdom hall and made many new friends and "family" there.
He was preceded in death by his mom and dad, second mom Lois Lynch, father and mother in law Roy and Nellie Stokes, granddaughter Hannah, sister Carol and Brothers Leon and Ray, Sister in laws Jean and Theresa and Brother in laws Bob, Joe, Russ, Don, Ray, Boyd, Larry and Jerry.
He is survived by his wife Roxey, daughters Jeannie (Stacy) Robinson, Kristie (Russ) Bassett, His Son Bill (Katie) Cordis, grandchildren James Hoskinson, Robert Robinson, Hudson, Kelcie, Boyce, Gracie and Bentlie Bassett, Tabitha, Autumn, Serious and Violett, and great-granddaughter Elliana Hoskinson, sisters Alvera, Delores and Dorothy(Ben), Sister in laws Jolene, Ruth, Faye, and Leathy (Cherokee), and brother in laws Lloyd (Pearl), Joe (Wanda), Dick (Rita), Jerry, and Leo (Francis) and many nieces nephews and all of you that called him"dad" he loved you too.
Charlie had a big heart and strong hands and will be missed by all who knew and loved him, our world will not be the same without him.
Funeral services will be held on Monday Dec. 23 at 2 p.m. at the Kingdom Hall in Polson with Interment at Pleasant View Cemetery.