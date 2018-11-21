ARLEE — Charlotte LaVine Peake, 89, died Thursday, November 16, 2018 at her home in Arlee.
She is survived by her son William (Mary) Nading and Daughter Rita (Rodney) Zuercher – both of Manchester, Iowa. Grandsons Melvin Zuercher and Harlan Zuercher (Karen Leibert) both of Albuquerque, New Mexico and granddaughter Audrey (Josh) Walleser-Russell — Fromberg. She is also survived by six great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, sisters, and brothers, husband Frank Peake, daughter LuAnn Peake, and granddaughter Emily Walleser.
Born and raised in Clayton County, Iowa. In her early years, Charlotte lived on her family farm. She spent many years taking care of others, in home health, and pursuing her love of gardening and raising roses. She loved watching and following the athletes of Montana in the rodeo. Charlotte had a passion for animals. All creatures great and small, she was a lover of all of them. An avid traveler she crisscrossed the U.S. multiple times living in Iowa, Wisconsin, Idaho and Montana.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations made to the Arlee Fire & EMS Department or Montana Spay/Neuter Task Force. Wake/Viewing will be held Nov. 23 from 7-9 p.m. at Foster Funeral Home in St. Ignatius. Services & internment will be held at Saturday, Nov. 24, at 11 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Arlee with luncheon to follow.