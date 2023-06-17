There will be a celebration of life for Charlotte Rice on June 28, 2023. The Celebration will take place at the First Presbyterian Church in Missoula Montana at 11:00 AM. Following the service there will be a luncheon in the church Fellowship Hall. Mel and Charlotte Rice will be interred together at the Western Montana State Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Missoula during a family service. Anyone wishing to make a donation in honor of Charlotte please do so to the First Presbyterian Church of Missoula, 235 S 5th St. W., Missoula, 59801.