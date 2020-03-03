Charlotte Stockard Whitehead

MISSOULA — Charlotte Jean Stockard Whitehead passed away on Feb. 29 due to natural causes.
She was born in Roswell, New Mexico, on May 22, 1949. She is the daughter of Charles and Jean Stockard who were wonderfully supportive parents. Unfortunately, Michael, her only sibling, tragically passed away at the age of 5. This was a devastating loss.
During Charlotte’s early years, the family lived in New Mexico as well as in Japan. But by 1958, her father, being in the military, had the good fortune of being transferred to Missoula. Charlotte then became a student at Paxson Grade School as well as Sentinel High School. Upon graduation with honors from high school, she attended the University of Montana on academic scholarships where she was active in Delta Gamma, Spurs, Mortar Board and Phi Kappa Phi. It was at the University of Montana that she met her best friend and love of her life, Bruce Whitehead.
Charlotte soon became a teacher, a vocation she loved because of its focus on creativity, celebration of holidays, and its impact on students. Having received Missoula’s Gold Star Award as a teacher, she left a legacy of students and student teachers who continued to be an important part of her life as they grew and moved forward with their lives and careers.
After teaching in Missoula schools for 37 years, she continued to touch the lives of many children as a volunteer in a Franklin School kindergarten and an aide at the University Congregational Center’s Preschool. She was lovingly known as “Ms. Charlotte”. In addition to her work as a school volunteer, Charlotte has given a great deal of time to a variety of charities and community organizations. In this regard, she has spent countless hours of her time assisting and helping others. Due to her many contributions to Delta Gamma Sorority, she received the Outstanding Delta Gamma Alum Award. Over these many years, Charlotte’s life has been filled with wonderful memories of teaching, volunteer service, and family.
Charlotte was preceded in death by her parents Charles and Jean Stockard, Brother Michael, and Uncle, Melvin Carl Myers.
She is survived by her husband, Dr. Bruce Whitehead, a retired school principal, author and adjunct professor at the University of Montana. She is also survived by her son, Rye, a Colonel (Select) in the Air Force, serving with U.S. European Command in Stuttgart, Germany. Rye and his wife Laura have two sons, Gideon and Skye. In addition, Charlotte is survived by her daughter, Paige Price and her husband Cole. Paige served as a teacher in Lolo, El Paso, Texas, and Leesville, Louisiana. She was also an acting director at a school-day center for the Army in Bamberg, Germany. Paige and her husband, Major Cole Price, U.S. Army, have two children, Lilliana and Cole II.
In addition to immediate family, people who remained important in her life were her Aunt Pat Myers, nephew David Myers (Lyndee) and niece, Francie Shaw (Roque) as well as grand-nieces and nephews. Along with her family, Charlotte loved and enjoyed her many friends in education, PEO (Chapter Z), Alpha Delta Kappa, Delta Gamma, Missoula Retired Teachers, University of Montana, and the University Congregational Children’s Center. Although having traveled around the world, Charlotte appreciated her wonderful life in Missoula. Likewise, she was especially appreciative of the many opportunities to participate actively in her children’s education. These types of opportunities, as well as having high quality teachers and great schools, were near and dear to her heart.
A service will be held at Sunset Memorial Gardens (7405 Mullan Rd.), Thursday, March 5, at 2 pm. The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to the University Congregational Children’s Center (UCCC) in the name of Charlotte Stockard Whitehead. Donations can be made to UCCC Preschool, 405 University Ave, Missoula, Montana 59801. Phone: 406-531-8222. Email: ucccpreschool@gmail.com