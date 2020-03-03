Charlotte Stockard Whitehead

MISSOULA — Charlotte Jean Stockard Whitehead passed away on Feb. 29 due to natural causes.

She was born in Roswell, New Mexico, on May 22, 1949. She is the daughter of Charles and Jean Stockard who were wonderfully supportive parents. Unfortunately, Michael, her only sibling, tragically passed away at the age of 5. This was a devastating loss.

During Charlotte’s early years, the family lived in New Mexico as well as in Japan. But by 1958, her father, being in the military, had the good fortune of being transferred to Missoula. Charlotte then became a student at Paxson Grade School as well as Sentinel High School. Upon graduation with honors from high school, she attended the University of Montana on academic scholarships where she was active in Delta Gamma, Spurs, Mortar Board and Phi Kappa Phi. It was at the University of Montana that she met her best friend and love of her life, Bruce Whitehead.

Charlotte soon became a teacher, a vocation she loved because of its focus on creativity, celebration of holidays, and its impact on students. Having received Missoula’s Gold Star Award as a teacher, she left a legacy of students and student teachers who continued to be an important part of her life as they grew and moved forward with their lives and careers.

