A service will be held at Sunset Memorial Gardens (7405 Mullan Rd.), Thursday, March 5, at 2 pm. The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to the University Congregational Children’s Center (UCCC) in the name of Charlotte Stockard Whitehead. Donations can be made to UCCC Preschool, 405 University Ave, Missoula, Montana 59801. Phone: 406-531-8222. Email: ucccpreschool@gmail.com