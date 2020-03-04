Charlotte Stockard Whitehead

MISSOULA — Charlotte Jean Stockard Whitehead passed away on Feb. 29 due to natural causes.

A service will be held at Sunset Memorial Gardens (7405 Mullan Rd.), Thursday, March 5, at 2 pm. The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to the University Congregational Children’s Center (UCCC) in the name of Charlotte Stockard Whitehead. Donations can be made to UCCC Preschool, 405 University Ave, Missoula, Montana 59801.  Phone: 406-531-8222.  Email: ucccpreschool@gmail.com

