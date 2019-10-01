MISSOULA — Chauncey W. Baker (Shaun), 56, of Missoula, passed away on Sept. 25, 2019 at St. Patrick hospital from complications of a brain injury. He was born in Orofino, Idaho, on Nov. 9, 1962. He spent 17 years in Missoula with his dear friend and caretaker Gary Flatow.
He was preceded in death by his parents and two older brothers. He is survived by his two sisters, Maxine and Jim Duckett of Great Falls; Paula and Jeff Rickman of Anatone, Washington, and his older brother Stephen and Betty Baker of Lewiston, Idaho, along with several nieces and nephews.
Shaun enjoyed life and all kinds of adventure. He loved his family, traveling, and meeting new people.
Grave site celebration of his life will be held at Sunset Memorial Gardens, Oct. 2 at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, family asks that donations be made to Ani-meals of Missoula.
